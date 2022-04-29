Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on John Stones and Kyle Walker Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he is unsure if Kyle Walker will be back before the end of the season, with John Stones also out of the game against Leeds United.

Attention turns back to the Premier League after an enthralling encounter against Real Madrid in midweek.

Facing the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners, Manchester City took a two-goal lead on three occasions across the 90 minutes, but were pegged back each time by Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jnr.

On the night, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva all got on the scoresheet, with several players also guilty of missing some guilt edge chances to extend City's advantage.

They will travel to the Spanish capital next week knowing only a clean sheet stands in the way of a second-consecutive Champions League final - likely against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

However, before that, Pep Guardiola's side must travel to Elland Road and face a fresh Leeds United side under the new management of Jesse Marsch in the Premier League.

The Blues know any slip-up could hand their title rivals the initiative, so they will hope to produce a professional display against some potentially tricky opposition.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Speaking to the press ahead of the encounter, Guardiola has provided us with some early team and injury news. First of all, Kyle Walker has been missing for nearly a month with an ankle injury sustained in the Champions League quarter-final, and the manager says he may not be back until the end of the season - but is taking the progress day-by-day.

It is a similar story for John Stones, who hobbled off the pitch 30 minutes into the contest with Real Madrid after a flair-up of the injury he picked up against Brighton and Hove Albion.



Stones was most certainly risked in that game, but it was a gamble that ultimately did not pay off, with Fernandinho replacing the England international at the half-hour mark.

Guardiola says Stones is out of the clash against Leeds, but could be back for the second-leg clash with Real Madrid.

Adding to his comment regarding Walker, Guardiola said: "I don't know right now. I'm not worried at all, he's injured unfortunately for all of us and him especially. I must focus on the rest of the players."

Guardiola will be boosted by having Joao Cancelo back available for selection. The right-back was suspended in midweek, so will be well-rested and raring to go for this one.

Nathan Aké was also on the bench on Tuesday, after recovering from an ankle knock sustained a week prior.

