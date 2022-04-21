Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on John Stones and Nathan Aké After Brighton Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided updates on Nathan Aké and John Stones after the pair left the pitch with injuries in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Brighton.

Manchester City's Premier League title charge continued with a 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday evening, meaning Pep Guardiola extends his all-time unbeaten streak against the Seagulls at home.

More importantly, the Etihad club reclaimed its spot at the top of the Premier League - and with six games remaining - are on the cusp of a fourth league title in five seasons.

On a sour note, the defending champions looked to suffer some injury blows in the clash, with Nathan Aké and John Stones both leaving the pitch with injuries.

Ake appeared to suffer a lower-body injury in the first half and was replaced at the halftime break by Ruben Dias.

Stones, on the other hand, pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 77th minute and was promptly replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

IMAGO / News Images Speaking after the match, Pep Guardiola provided updates on the pair of defenders. IMAGO / News Images On Aké, Guardiola has said he suffered a “twist in the ankle”. IMAGO / News Images And regarding John Stones, he “felt tight but said to me it didn’t feel loads. We’ll see tomorrow,” Guardiola told Mike Minay.



Elaborating on the situation to MancWorld's Michael Plant, Guardiola pointed out that these injuries are the reason he was hesitant to play a full-strength squad against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend.

"A bit tight. He (John Stones) felt something muscular. We will see. When people talk about my magnificent selection against Liverpool it is for that reason," Guardiola continued.

While deep at the centre-back position, Guardiola will fear the worst if he could potentially be missing two of his four senior central defenders.

City's defensive stalwart Ruben Dias returned from a long-term injury and saw his first playing time since the start of March against the South Coast club on Wednesday.

With another stretch of three games per week on the horizon, the City medical team will be putting in the work to get the two defenders back in action - if the injuries are serious.

