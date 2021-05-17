Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update On Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne has returned to full Manchester City training and is 'feeling good' ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Belgian has been sidelined ever since the Blues' Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, with reports from earlier last week suggested De Bruyne was struggling with a thigh injury.

With the Champions League final now less than two weeks away, it was important to not risk the key midfielder's fitness ahead of that game.

So far, Kevin de Bruyne has missed Premier League games against Chelsea and Newcastle.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

It's unknown whether De Bruyne will play any part in the game against Brighton on Tuesday night, but Guardiola has said, "He's training the last two days and he feels good."

In regards to how important it is to get the Belgium international up to speed, Pep Guardiola also said, "Kevin is important like everyone is important. We will see his level for the next games."

The 29-year-old has recently signed a contract extension with the club that keeps him in Manchester until 2025.

His performances over the last couple of years have seen him be awarded with numerous personal accolades - including last seasons PFA Player of the Year award.

More press conference coverage is available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra