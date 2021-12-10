Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on Man City Star Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola has revealed Phil Foden will be assessed in training this afternoon for Manchester City's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday morning.

The England international has had a stop-start beginning to the 2021/22 season with Manchester City.

He injured his ankle in training just days before his countries Euro 2020 final against Italy and carried the knock into the new campaign.

Foden returned to the starting line-up in last weekend's 3-1 victory over Watford, but was replaced early into Manchester City's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig in midweek.

Pep Guardiola confirmed after the game that Foden was feeling some discomfort in his ankle and he took the decision to replace him with Raheem Sterling at half-time.

There were some worries that it was an aggravation of the same injury, however, Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the club believe he'd be available for selection against Wolves, if needed.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Wolves, Pep Guardiola has said Foden will be assessed when the team train at the CFA this afternoon.

The Catalan said, "He still has niggles, but every time he plays he will get better and better. He will say how he feels. Knowing Phil he'll want to be there for us so we'll see, game-by-game."

After a disappointing defeat against Leipzig in midweek, Manchester City will be looking to bounce back and continue their strong Premier League form that's seen them climb to the top of the table.

Bruno Lage's side poses the Blues a serious threat and are enjoying a fruitful start to the season - sitting currently in 8th place.

