Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on Man City Midfielder - Player to Miss PSG AND Liverpool Games

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will be unavailable for matches against PSG and Liverpool, while speaking during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

City, who beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday afternoon in the first of three huge matches before the October international break, were without German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for the victory.

Pep Guardiola has been plagued by injuries within his first-team squad in recent weeks, with both Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden starting their first games of the season just last week.

John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko have also spent time on the sidelines in recent weeks, although Laporte and Rodri both returned to the starting XI on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

The Premier League champions are due to fly to the French capital on Monday evening, as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in Group A of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

In a repeat of last season's Champions League semi-final, which the Blues won 4-1 on aggregate, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will be without Ilkay Gundogan for the match.

Speaking on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's game, the Manchester City manager announced that the 30-year-old would be unavailable for the match due to injury.

Asked about the availability of the German midfielder, Pep Guardiola said, "No. Until international break."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

The announcement means that Ilkay Gundogan will also be unavailable for Sunday's huge game against Liverpool in the Premier League, with the former Borussia Dortmund star having scored two goals at Anfield last season.

Gundogan hasn’t featured since Manchester City's goalless draw against Southampton. Though the midfielder has already played seven times for the Blues this season and opened his goalscoring account against Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola didn't say however, whether any other players would be unavailable for Tuesday's game, although Oleksandr Zinchenko was absent from the match-day squad on Saturday and was not spotted in training on Monday.

A full list of the players spotted in City training ahead of the Champions League clash with PSG can be found here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra