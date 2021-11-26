Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on Three Man City Stars Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola has told the press Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have 'trained alone' ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham United, whilst Kevin De Bruyne still needs to complete a PCR test after suffering from COVID-19.

Pep Guardiola was without Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, and record summer signing Jack Grealish for Wednesday's emphatic win over PSG in the Champions League, as City secured qualification for the knockout stages with a 2-1 victory.

The Sky Blues came from behind in midweek, after Kylian Mbappe fired the visitors into the lead shortly after half-time.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus helped City to a third win over PSG this year, as Guardiola's side were confirmed winners of their Champions League group for a 5th successive season.

Despite the victory over PSG, the absence of three key players from City's squad will likely be of major concern to Guardiola, given the hectic schedule facing the Premier League champions between now and the new year.

The Blues face David Moyes' inform West Ham on Sunday, with the Hammers having already inflicted defeat on City once this season in the Carabao Cup.

Ahead of this weekend's top-four clash, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of his squad, as he suggested when fans can expect to see Foden and Grealish.

Regarding the English pair, Guardiola said

"They're training individually, they're training much better. Phil [Foden] much better. Not today because it's a day off. [James] McAtee and [Cole] Palmer helped us [vs PSG]. Hopefully, they can be back soon to help."

On the situation regarding Kevin De Bruyne, Guardiola said:

"A little bit tired, no taste. Symptoms you have. Six or seven days, a few more days later we will do a PCR test - if he is Covid-19 negative, he will be back."

