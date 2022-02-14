Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on Three Manchester City Players

Pep Guardiola has provided supporters with an injury update on Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, and Cole Palmer ahead of the Champions League clash with Sporting CP on Tuesday night.

After several weeks of consecutive Premier League and FA Cup action, Manchester City return to the Champions League with a last-16 two-legged tie against Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

To get to this stage, City topped a very tricky-looking Group A, which contained Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge - with the notable result being the victory over the French league leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

Since that game, Manchester City have been in flying form and have climbed to the top of the Premier League table - creating a nine-point gap from the chasing pack and picking up some crucial wins along the way. 

After a Covid-19 outbreak at the City Football Academy, the team have recovered well and are continuing to set the standard for the rest of the league. 

Read More

In the past few weeks, Pep Guardiola has been without both Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer, with the pair suffering from respective muscle injuries. Jack Grealish was also missing from the squad for last weekend's Premier League clash against Norwich, with Guardiola confirming he had picked up a shin injury. 

The Manchester City manager has since provided an update on their respective conditions in Monday afternoon's pre-match press conference, confirming all three will still be unavailable.

On Jack Grealish, the Catalan coach said, "He's better but tomorrow isn't available alongside Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus)."

Manchester City travel to Portugal on Tuesday night for the first leg against Sporting CP, hoping to gain a significant advantage, with the second leg taking place in a fortnight's time at the Etihad. 

