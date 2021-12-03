Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update With Five Man City Stars Available For Watford Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, and John Stones ahead of Manchester City's trip to London to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

City, who are looking to win their fifth straight Premier League match on Saturday evening, face a precariously placed Watford side.

Claudio Ranieri became the Hornets' latest managerial appointment in October, but the Italian has only managed to win one of Watford's last five league matches.

The Hertfordshire-based club, who beat Manchester United 4-1 last month, suffered a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in midweek.

Thomas Tuchel's team remain just one point ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table, after Pep Guardiola's side overcame a rejuvenated Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

First-half strikes from Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City to a well-earned 2-1 win, as Pep Guardiola became the fastest manager to win 150 Premier League games during his time in the English top-flight.

The victory over Aston Villa was the first of eight matches for Manchester City this month, with attention now quickly turning to Saturday's clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.

PGuardiola was forced into making a number of changes to his starting eleven in midweek, as the Blues face a potential injury crisis, with five first-team players currently sidelined through injury.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, Pep Guardiola provided an update on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, and Kyle Walker.

Kevin De Bruyne returned training this week after testing positive for COVID-19, while Phil Foden and Jack Grealish returned to the matchday squad on Wednesday.

Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, and Kyle Walker were all unavailable in midweek due to "niggles" however, all three could feature this weekend.

On Friday, Pep Guardiola revealed that everybody but Ferran Torres would be available for the match against Watford, revealing that, "Except Ferran, all of them are ready to travel to London."

