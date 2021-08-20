Pep Guardiola Provides Major Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan Fitness Update Ahead Of Norwich Clash

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne was unable train on Friday, as the Manchester City manager provided a fitness update ahead of the game against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The Etihad Stadium will be at full capacity for the first time in almost two years this weekend, when the Blues welcome back supporters for their first home game of the new season.

They face newly promoted Norwich in the traditional 3pm slot on Saturday, with both sides having suffered defeat on the opening day of the season last weekend.

Fitness concerns and injuries has severely hampered the Blues’ preparations coming into the new campaign, with a number of first-team stars absent from the starting eleven in City’s recent losses to both Leicester City and Spurs.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench in North London last weekend, but Pep Guardiola has said that the Belgian was unable to train with the squad on Friday.

Speaking about the fitness of the 30 year-old, the Catalan told the media, "Kevin still has a little problem with his ankle so we will see. We'll see tomorrow if he is able to play.”

Ilkay Gundogan, who was key to Manchester City’s title success last season, was pictured to be in some discomfort in the final minutes of the loss to Spurs.

It had been reported that the German had suffered an injury to his shoulder, and when asked about whether the injury would keep him out of Saturday’s match against Norwich, Guardiola said that “Gundogan trained today but we will see.”

Other than Phil Foden, who is continuing to recover from the foot injury which forced him out of the Euro 2020 final, the Catalan revealed that the rest of his City squad are fully fit.

