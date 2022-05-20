Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Title Decider

Manchester City's preparations for their Premier League title decider against Aston Villa on Sunday have been given a major boost, with Pep Guardiola confirming Kyle Walker and John Stones are in contention for the tie.

Pep Guardiola has revealed that defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones could both feature for Manchester City this weekend, despite the Catalan having previously stated that the pair would miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Manchester City are one win away from winning their sixth Premier League title as the Blues take a one-point lead into the final day of the season this weekend.

City's 2-2 draw to West Ham and Liverpool's 2-1 win over Southampton in midweek means Guardiola's men must either equal or better the Reds' result on Sunday to guarantee their fourth Premier League title under the Catalan.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images After a challenging few weeks due to injuries in key areas of the backline, the Manchester City manager has been handed a major boost ahead of Sunday's clash at the Etihad, stating that both Kyle Walker and John Stones are in contention to feature. IMAGO / Action Plus The pair, who were both expected to miss the remainder of the season due to injuries, were pictured in first-team training at the City Football Academy on Thursday. IMAGO / Action Plus Walker hasn't featured since his side's agonising defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League semi-final, while Stones hasn't played in over a month after being forced off in the first leg against the La Liga champions. Ahead of Sunday's decisive fixture, Guardiola provided a promising update on the England duo in his press conference.

The 51-year-old said: "We have incredible doctors. They (Walker and Stones) make partial training, it's good to have them back."

City will however remain without centre-back Ruben Dias, with the Portuguese defender sidelined with a hamstring issue that has plagued much of the 25-year-old's campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked whether his side are facing any additional injury concerns ahead of their final matchday of the campaign, Guardiola added: "No, I don't think so."

The Sky Blues have an imperious record against Aston Villa, having won their last eight games across all competitions against the west Midlands outfit.

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias secured a slender 2-1 win at Villa Park back in December, though Steven Gerrard's side will be looking to end a lacklustre campaign on a high - after failing to win any of their previous three matches.

