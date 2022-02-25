Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Fitness Update Ahead of Everton Trip

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are ready to be involved in Manchester City's Premier League tie with Everton on Saturday after returning to training this week, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways on Merseyside this weekend, when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.

Lampard's side, who have won just one of their last five matches, find themselves just two points clear of the relegation zone and have lost their last nine games against City.

Pep Guardiola was without Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and Zack Steffen for his side's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, as Harry Kane's late header boosted Spurs' top-four hopes and handed Liverpool a lifeline in the title race.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus were both pictured returning to first-team training earlier this week, following which many felt the pair could be involved in some capacity against Everton on Saturday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Guardiola confirmed that the attacking pair are ready to feature against the Toffees, though it remains to be seen when Cole Palmer will return to action.

"He (Jesus) is so important in many aspects we do not have. For the inspiration, the movement in behind, the actions in final third. He and Jack (Grealish) are back," the Manchester City manager said.

The Sky Blues will also have Kyle Walker available this weekend after City Xtra revealed on Wednesday that the right-back was fit despite having been absent from training earlier in the week.

Ahead of key clashes against Manchester United and Peterborough, Guardiola's men will be aiming for a win as they enter a tricky contest against Everton after suffering their first defeat in 15 Premier League outings at the weekend.

