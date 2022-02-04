Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Fitness Update Ahead of FA Cup Fourth-Round Tie Against Fulham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues are set to return to action following a two-week break from action, with the Premier League champions welcoming promotion-chasing Fulham to the east side of Manchester in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side hold a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while Marco Silva's Fulham - who are currently five points clear at the top of the Championship - in superb form having scored 24 goals in January alone.

Ahead of this weekend's cup clash at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola provided an update on the fitness of his returning squad after the mid-season winter break that saw most Manchester City first-team head on vacation.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the Catalan boss said: "Yes (everyone is available) except Gabriel (Jesus), (who) came with niggles from international break.

"The rest before the international break are able (to play against Fulham). Cole Palmer is not ready, after the FA Cup (win over Swindon in January), he had problems and still is not available or (has not been) training since then. We'll see what happens in the next weeks."

Pep Guardiola is set to welcome Riyad Mahrez back to the Manchester City squad following the Algerian's premature return from the Africa Cup of Nations last month, with the Manchester City boss having opted against using the forward for the trip to Southampton.

The 51-year-old said, on Mahrez: "Perfect. Everyone is sharp, the week off was good. Everyone is good. He is so strong, he put behind the good and bad things so quick and handles the pressure. Not a problem."

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been pictured in training this week, and the Ukrainian is in contention to feature this weekend, having not played for the Blues since the Boxing Day win over Leicester City.

In the previous round, Cole Palmer was the standout performer, as a Covid-hit Manchester City squad travelled to Wiltshire and comfortably overcame League Two side Swindon Town at the County Ground.

Fulham meanwhile required extra-time, as a 105th-minute goal from Harry Wilson set up a fourth-round trip to the home of the Premier League champions.

