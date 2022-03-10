Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Injury Update Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a major injury and fitness update on his Manchester City squad ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Manchester City cruised through to the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting CP.

After a convincing performance against the Portuguese giants in the away leg, the Blues could afford to relax in yesterday's game - one which probably reflected in the 0-0 draw.

The main talking point going into the game was Pep Guardiola's team selection, with four senior defenders either injured or missing through suspension.

Kyle Walker's three-game ban from UEFA competitions meant he missed Wednesday's draw, but he will be back available for selection in the Premier League on Monday.

The main injury absentees were Nathan Aké, Joao Cancelo, and Ruben Dias. The latter picked up a hamstring injury in City's FA Cup last-16 tie with Peterborough United and will remain sidelined for another four weeks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010428615h

Kyle Walker returns for suspension

Cancelo x Laporte Everton Away

Joao Cancelo was out with 'illness'

Pep Guardiola, speaking to the press ahead of their crucial Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, has provided a further injury update on the rest of his personnel. 

Cancelo was 'sick' for the game against Sporting and Guardiola has confirmed the full-back will be assessed over the weekend.

Nathan Aké was another that was substituted at half-time in the FA Cup, with Guardiola not willing to risk his fitness in midweek.

The Catalan says the situation is similar for the Dutchman, who he hopes to see back in training sooner rather than later. 

In full Guardiola said, "It's still a few days before Monday night. We have few problems, don't have many players available. Hopefully, some of them come back, today we train the guys who don't play yesterday."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1009598323h
News

Manchester City Beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to Signing of In-Demand Striker, Reveals Club's Vice-President

By Adam Booker1 hour ago
imago1009312729h
Transfer Rumours

"Yes, He Is Going!" - Sky Germany Confirm Erling Haaland Future With Borussia Dortmund Insight as Manchester City Circle

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1010449247h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Set to Make New Attempt for Harry Kane as the Tottenham Striker Will NOT Renew His Contract

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1009598325h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Future of Julian Alvarez at Manchester City Amid Reports of Extended River Plate Stay

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
Haaland New 2
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Hands Manchester City Major Advantage in Pursuit of Borussia Dortmund Striker

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010478867h
News

Fernandinho Says the Manchester City Academy Prospects 'Know Exactly What They Have to Do' to Make it Into the First-Team

By Adam Booker3 hours ago
imago1010475848h
News

"It's a Good Sign' - Pep Guardiola Encouraged by Manchester City's Champions League Progress

By Adam Booker3 hours ago
imago1010475009h
News

Pep Guardiola Offers Fresh Concerns on Fitness of Manchester City Duo Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

By Harry Winters14 hours ago