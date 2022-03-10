Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Injury Update Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a major injury and fitness update on his Manchester City squad ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Manchester City cruised through to the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting CP.

After a convincing performance against the Portuguese giants in the away leg, the Blues could afford to relax in yesterday's game - one which probably reflected in the 0-0 draw.

The main talking point going into the game was Pep Guardiola's team selection, with four senior defenders either injured or missing through suspension.

Kyle Walker's three-game ban from UEFA competitions meant he missed Wednesday's draw, but he will be back available for selection in the Premier League on Monday.

The main injury absentees were Nathan Aké, Joao Cancelo, and Ruben Dias. The latter picked up a hamstring injury in City's FA Cup last-16 tie with Peterborough United and will remain sidelined for another four weeks.

Pep Guardiola, speaking to the press ahead of their crucial Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, has provided a further injury update on the rest of his personnel.

Cancelo was 'sick' for the game against Sporting and Guardiola has confirmed the full-back will be assessed over the weekend.

Nathan Aké was another that was substituted at half-time in the FA Cup, with Guardiola not willing to risk his fitness in midweek.

The Catalan says the situation is similar for the Dutchman, who he hopes to see back in training sooner rather than later.

In full Guardiola said, "It's still a few days before Monday night. We have few problems, don't have many players available. Hopefully, some of them come back, today we train the guys who don't play yesterday."

