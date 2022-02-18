Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Injury Update Ahead Of Tottenham Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Jack Grealish is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League match against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium, with the remainder of his squad set to be assessed on Friday afternoon.

Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League on Saturday evening when they face a Spurs side who have lost their last three matches in the top-flight.

Defeats to Chelsea, Southampton, and most recently Wolves, have left Antonio Conte's team seven points away from fourth place, while the North London side are 27 points behind Manchester City - who they beat 1-0 on the opening day of the season.

City come into Saturday's game nine points clear of Liverpool, having thrashed Norwich at Carrow Road last weekend and beaten Sporting CP 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling has four goals in his last two matches, while Riyad Mahrez remains Manchester City's top scorer across all competitions so far this season, having added to his tally in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

Despite the Blues' phenomenal form in front of goal, attackers Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, and Cole Palmer have all been sidelined due to injury in recent weeks.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Spurs at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of the trio, who all missed the midweek trip to Portugal in the Champions League.

Jack Grealish is set to be unavailable for the game on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola saying, "I'm not a doctor! The shin seems much less than he had last season but I don't know, I didn't talk to the doctor. We will see, but I think he will not be for tomorrow, but hopefully the next weeks."

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer have both been absent since the return from the Winter Break, with Sam Lee of The Athletic reporting that Jesus is set to return to first-team training next week.

Regarding the fitness of the rest of the City squad, Guardiola said, "We are going to train now and we'll see how they are. Hopefully with the wind (from Storm Eunice) we cannot have players flying in the sky. We will see."

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker will be available for selection against his former club, after being suspended for Tuesday's Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon.

