Pep Guardiola Provides Major Team News Update Ahead of Man City's Clash With Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City have 'some new Covid-19 cases' ahead of their clash with Chelsea in the Premier League.

Last Thursday, Manchester City confirmed Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo, and seven first-team players were amongst the 21 personnel isolating for Covid-19 related reasons. 

The Catalan coach has since returned to the CFA after his period of self-isolation and is set to take charge of the team for their top-of-the-table clash with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The virus outbreak at Manchester City has meant a number of first-team stars have been unavailable for some crucial fixtures. Guardiola himself confirmed Kyle Walker, Rodri, Phil Foden, and Oleksandr Zinchenko were just a few of the names. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of a crucial clash with Chelsea in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola confirmed the club have some new Covid-19 cases.

He also pointed out that some player's who missed last Friday's 4-1 win against Swindon will remain out, with a select few continuing to return positive tests.

"Some people are coming, some are positive again. When you test once, twice, negative you come back. Otherwise not. It happened in all the clubs. We have some new cases, they want privacy so I can't say," the manager said.

Manchester City go into this fixture 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League - looking to gain even more distance on the chasing pack. 

A win against a depleted Chelsea side would further establish themselves as the title favourites, with the Blues looking to make it 12 consecutive Premier League victories. 

