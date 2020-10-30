Pep Guardiola provides major update on Man City future amid Barcelona interest

Pep Guardiola has provided supporters with a significant update on his Manchester City future, amid reports of a potential interest from Barcelona this week.

The Catalan coach is now in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and despite a keen interest from the club to renew his deal, Pep Guardiola remains insistent on making a decision based upon how the team react to his new methods this campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font admitted his desire to bring Guardiola back to Camp Nou, and unsurprisingly, the City boss was quizzed on the interest during his pre-match press conference ahead of the club's trip to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking on a potential return to Barcelona, Pep Guardiola is quoted as stating: "I'm incredibly happy here, delighted to be in Manchester and hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer."

Reports surrounding Manchester City's potential list of candidates should Pep Guardiola leave the club next summer have also been rife in recent weeks, with several names being linked with the top job at the Etihad Stadium.

Most recently, the Mirror had suggested that Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in a switch to the north-west, while the Telegraph claim that City are 'closely monitoring' the intentions of RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann, should a switch of coaches be necessary next summer.



