Pep Guardiola provides Man City dressing room insight after Paris Saint-Germain victory

Pep Guardiola has admitted how happy he was to see the focus amongst his players in the dressing room after an impressive 2-1 Champions League semi-final win away against Paris Saint-Germain.
Speaking to the press after such a vital win, Pep Guardiola was so happy about the players response; "I was happy that in the locker room afterwards, the players were so calm. No cheering, just calm, because we know anything can happen in the second leg."

Marquinhos' header in the first 10 minutes broke the deadlock for the hosts, and it looked like they were likely to build on their lead with some terrific play.

However, the second half saw the game switch completely on it's head, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez giving the Blues the win and two vital away goals. 

So, what did Pep Guardiola say at the break to provoke such a response?

According to the man himself, not much; "At the break, we didn't change much. We just asked the guys to play football, to do it with personality. If we lose, we must at least try and be ourselves!"

“Sometimes you need to be more relaxed, be a little bit more like yourself. We changed a little bit how we pressed, we were more aggressive. At half-time, we spoke about who we are. We adjusted some little, stupid, unimportant things because it depends on the personality of the players."

With the two away goals, Manchester City will arrive at the Etihad Stadium next week in the second-leg as firm favourites, but Pep Guardiola will know there's much more to be done.

