Pep Guardiola provides Man City fitness update ahead of Champions League semi-final against PSG

Pep Guardiola has confirmed the latest fitness situation within his squad, ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final first-leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.
Despite initial concerns after suffering an ankle injury in the FA Cup semi-final, Kevin De Bruyne returned to the Manchester City team at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, as the Blues retained the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive season.

Sergio Aguero did not feature during the cup final victory, but the departing club record goal-scorer was named as a substitute, after recovering from another injury set-back of his own.

Manchester City will though travel to the French capital on Tuesday afternoon for their crunch Champions League semi-final first-leg with a fully fit squad after manager Pep Guardiola stated that “everyone is fit, ready, and happy” during his pre-match press conference.

When asked about the fitness of his Manchester City squad, Guardiola said, “Everyone it fit, ready, and happy. All of us, as a manager in-charge of this club we're grateful to give ourselves this opportunity to be there. When this club it's normal to be there every year like Barcelona and Madrid who have many Champions League.”

Pep Guardiola, who will be managing his Manchester City team in the final four of the competition for the first-time on Wednesday night, went on to state, “For us it's new and we're grateful to live it. We've looked at this group of players many years to be here. It's incredible, something new, so nice to go to Paris with all this kind of people.”

More press conference notes available on mcfcxtra.com 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

