Pep Guardiola Provides Man City Fitness Update Ahead of Everton Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided Manchester City supporters with one final fitness update of the Premier League season, as his side gears up to face Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues welcome European chasing Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where the newly crowned Champions will also lift the Premier League trophy and bid farewell to club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

Ahead of the fixture, and with the Champions League Final just a matter of days away, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that he has fully fit squad at his disposal - although he will be without Joao Cancelo, after the full-back was sent off in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton in midweek.

Despite initial concerns regarding Ilkay Gundogan, who was pictured having an ice-pack strapped to his leg on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola has said that, “everyone is fit” in his pre-match press conference.

Kyle Walker was not part of the Manchester City squad who travelled to Brighton on Tuesday due to injury, and the Manchester City manager revealed, “Kyle Walker couldn’t play vs Brighton because he had a twist in his ankle playing with his children.”

The right-back is though expected to be in contention to feature on Sunday.

Manchester City’s other injury concern ahead of the final two matches of the campaign was regarding Sergio Aguero, who has been struggling with yet another injury set-back.

Pep Guardiola did though explain, “Sergio trained yesterday and today,” as 10,000 supporters hope to see him feature for the 192nd and final time at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

When asked whether Sergio Aguero will play on Sunday afternoon, the Catalan replied, “Tomorrow we'll decide. As much he can play he will play. He's been disrupted. He had a partial training session, and tomorrow we'll decide."

Kevin De Bruyne was an unused substitute in midweek after suffering with an injury, but Pep Guardiola told the press that “the rest is fit” when providing a fitness update on Kyle Walker and Sergio Aguero.

