Pep Guardiola Provides Man City Transfer Plan Insight Regarding Striker Pursuit This Summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did not deny the possibility of Ferran Torres being considered as one of Sergio Aguero’s successors, after the Spaniard’s impressive three goal performance at St. James Park on Friday evening.

With Sergio Aguero headed out of the club at the end of the season, much has been made about Manchester City potentially splashing the cash to replace the club’s all time leading goal scorer, however Pep Guardiola believes he already has a few interesting options at his disposal.

"I don't know what's going to happen. Maybe we buy a striker, maybe not. We have a guy, he's [Ferran Torres] young. A good transfer. I can use him left, right, striker,” he told Sky Sports after the Newcastle match.



He went on to say, “The season is too long, we can't play just 11 players, the best striker we can buy can't play all the minutes. You have to have 15, 16, 17 top players you want, then the academy, we have two, three, four so interesting players I'm pretty sure next season will help us.”

It is no secret that Pep Guardiola preferred to play without a striker this season.

A rotating cast of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, and Ilkay Gundogan have all featured in the central role across the course of the campaign.

That large rotating cast is what makes Pep Guardiola’s selection process so difficult, he claims.

"That's why they hate me the players, when you have these alternatives it's so difficult to let all the players play," said Guardiola.

