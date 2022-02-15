Pep Guardiola Provides Manchester City Dressing Room 'Harmony' Insight Ahead of Champions League Showdown

Pep Guardiola has spoken in detail about the harmony within the Manchester City dressing room, ahead of his side's Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting CP on Tuesday night.

With Manchester City in contention to emerge victorious on three separate fronts this season, there seems to be a real unity within this current crop of players.

Pep Guardiola recently alluded to how tight-knit of a group the current City camp is, with the players being ready to contribute whenever called upon, despite the man at the helm’s rotation policy.

The Manchester City boss recently spoke about the harmony within the Etihad dressing room, ahead of the club's Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sporting CP in Portugal.

“The harmony right now this season is exceptional. For many reasons. We know each other well, accept many things for all of us, six seasons. We know each other perfectly and accept good things and bad things, everyone’s desire to play and fight”, he revealed.

It is music to the ears of all supporters to discover this revelation, as a positive atmosphere remains key to any’s side’s pursuit for glory, and especially a Manchester City team that are always gunning for multiple trophies.

Pep Guardiola continued, “Always, there has been harmony, otherwise we cannot win. Always we arrive players, never had a problem with the team."

"Right now, everyone at the end, the most important thing to fight for is to have a good relationship with each other and fight. Each day, they are enemies to fight for one position, but after, they have to be brothers in the weekend."

"In the week, it is not easy. Being problems because everyone wants to play, respect for each other and decisions to be made. They have respect for each other”, the Catalan coach revealed.

Pep Guardiola concluded in humorous fashion by saying, “Barcelona fantastic and Bayern (Munich) as well. Maybe because I’m an easy-going man, so easy to work with and create a good environment.”

