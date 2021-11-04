Pep Guardiola Provides Man City Dressing Room Insight Ahead of Manchester United Clash During Club Brugge Aftermath

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his team's response to a deflating own goal in the first half of Tuesday's 4-1 victory of Club Brugge, and also offered an insight into the dressing room spirit ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend.

While Pep Guardiola expected a tough game against Belgian champions Club Brugge, he did not expect a formation change from the reverse fixture - but Manchester City faced exactly that.

Despite the opponent's tactical shift, and a lacklustre first half performance by the Etihad club, Pep Guardiola's men dazzled in the second half and walked away 4-1 winners, and leaders in UEFA Champions League Group A.

After the match, the Manchester City manager revealed his thoughts on Club Brugge, and on his team's performance on what turned out to be a fantastic night for the defending Premier League champions.

"Every game is tough. They (Club Brugge) changed the shape that they played in Belgium. The team played really good. The spirit of the team is fantastic," Guardiola said after the match.

Pep Guardiola continued, "We played good all game. Of course, they attack down the channels, played with two strikers, made good moments. We played really good, I like the way we played."

"I don't know if we can play better than the first 20 minutes; the transitions, the aggressive."

After taking an early lead, Brugge levelled proceedings through a freak own goal, with the ball ricocheting off of John Stones' face and past Ederson.

While that moment may have been deflating, Pep Guardiola believes his team responded well.

"After the goal, the mindset of the players (dropped) - that's life. It's how you overcome, when everything isn't going well. Even the fans, 'Oh we concede'. Yeah, we go again, we have 75 minutes. Just doing what we have done is enough," He said.

Up next for Manchester City is a Premier League showdown with cross-city rivals Manchester United.

After two straight losses in domestic competitions, Pep Guardiola will hope his players can translate their high quality performance in the Champions League in to Saturday's showdown at Old Trafford.

