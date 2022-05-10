Pep Guardiola Provides Manchester City Fitness Update Ahead of Wolves Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed his side aren't facing any additional fitness concerns for their midweek Premier League meeting with Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men returned to the top of the table in style as goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and a fine brace from Raheem Sterling sealed a 5-0 rout of Newcastle days after a heartbreaking Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid in Spain.

With Liverpool drawing with Tottenham on Saturday, the league leaders are in pole position to claim a fourth Premier League title in five seasons ahead of games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Guardiola confirmed that Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will all miss the remainder of Manchester City's league campaign, with issues mounting at the back for the league-chasing Blues.

IMAGO / Action Plus Speaking in his pre-Wolves press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Catalan was asked for an update on his squad's fitness ahead of a trip to the Midlands. IMAGO / Sportimage "Nothing changed after the game against Newcastle," the Manchester City boss said. IMAGO / News Images

"We are who we are for the next three games with the players we have. We have problems in one department, the others will solve it."

Nathan Ake could step back in central defence for City in midweek, as could either of Fernandinho and Rodri, both of whom have experience in operating at centre-back from the 2019/20 campaign.

City require a maximum of seven points from their final three league games to retain the Premier League title for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

Ahead of Erling Haaland's imminent switch to the Etihad Stadium, which is expected to be made official this week, City can take a step closer to lifting the league for the fourth time in five seasons - this time without a natural striker in the first-team ranks.

