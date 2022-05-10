Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Manchester City Fitness Update Ahead of Wolves Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed his side aren't facing any additional fitness concerns for their midweek Premier League meeting with Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men returned to the top of the table in style as goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and a fine brace from Raheem Sterling sealed a 5-0 rout of Newcastle days after a heartbreaking Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid in Spain.

With Liverpool drawing with Tottenham on Saturday, the league leaders are in pole position to claim a fourth Premier League title in five seasons ahead of games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Guardiola confirmed that Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will all miss the remainder of Manchester City's league campaign, with issues mounting at the back for the league-chasing Blues.

Stones x Walker Cover

Speaking in his pre-Wolves press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Catalan was asked for an update on his squad's fitness ahead of a trip to the Midlands.

Walker x Dias vs RMA Away

"Nothing changed after the game against Newcastle," the Manchester City boss said.

Dias x Ake x Laporte vs Leeds Away

"We are who we are for the next three games with the players we have. We have problems in one department, the others will solve it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nathan Ake could step back in central defence for City in midweek, as could either of Fernandinho and Rodri, both of whom have experience in operating at centre-back from the 2019/20 campaign.

City require a maximum of seven points from their final three league games to retain the Premier League title for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

Ahead of Erling Haaland's imminent switch to the Etihad Stadium, which is expected to be made official this week, City can take a step closer to lifting the league for the fourth time in five seasons - this time without a natural striker in the first-team ranks.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Pep vs RMA Away 2
News

Pep Guardiola Discusses What a Striker Would Bring to Man City Amid Erling Haaland's Imminent Arrival

By Harry Siddall8 minutes ago
Pep presser cover 1
News

Pep Guardiola Breaks Silence on Erling Haaland's Imminent Manchester City Transfer

By Harry Winters20 minutes ago
imago1011693483h
News

Erling Haaland 'Swayed' into Making Manchester City Move By Pep Guardiola Factor

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Phillips 3
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Monitoring Premier League Midfielder After Paul Pogba Move Collapse

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago0042243176h
News

How a Manchester City Legend Helped Organise Erling Haaland's Medical

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1009209454h
News

Erling Haaland's 'Main Motivation' Behind Manchester City Move Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Bazunu 3
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Loanee Informs Club About Future Decision Amid League One Stint

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1011557294h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By City Xtra3 hours ago