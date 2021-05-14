Pep Guardiola Provides Passionate Speech About Man City's History, Fans, and Culture During Press Conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the history of the club ahead of his side's trip to St. James Park in the Premier League, claiming that he is only a part of a long history and legacy at the Etihad Stadium.

While sustained financial and footballing success did not fully arrive until 2008, when Sheikh Mansour took over the club, Manchester City have been a famous institution in English football for over a century, and more.

Current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quick to point that out, in the midst of talks surrounding a current era of domestic domination at the Etihad Stadium.

“But the history of this club didn’t start ten years ago, it started from Maine Road, in Division Two when 30,000, 40,000 fans were taking the bus or the train to go away and support the team,” he said in his press conference ahead of the trip to Tyneside on Friday.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

“This is our history,” he said. “You have to defend that legacy, for our previous managers, players and so on.”

He continued, “Sheikh Mansour took over the club and it stepped up another level but the history is what the people love.”

As well as acknowledging Manchester City’s long-standing history, Pep Guardiola also reflected on his side securing their third Premier League title in four seasons - after Manchester United's defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night made it mathematically impossible for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to mount a comeback.

“Yeah, I am so happy!” he said. “I said many times the Premier League is the most important.”

“Financially, qualification for the Champions League is the most important thing for an organisation. But the Premier League, of course, is incredibly satisfying.”

READ MORE: What injury is Kevin de Bruyne suffering from?

READ MORE: The Borussia Dortmund star backing Man City for European triumph

He went on to say, “It’s a lot of work, we had many games, different circumstances. Every team has problems, ups and downs, Covid situations, injured players, winter time.”

The Catalan boss pointed out the gruelling winter schedule that English teams endure - a fixture list unlike anything he had experienced while working in Spain or Germany.

“The toughest period in England is November, December, January and February - and we won all games! In the toughest period we were incredibly consistent and determined.”

“That’s why in these three, four months we did our job and after that we didn’t make any big mistakes. Maybe one or two in 36. When that happens it’s a fantastic team.”

You can read all of Pep Guardiola's pre-match thoughts here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra