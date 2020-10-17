SI.com
Pep Guardiola provides significant injury updates on Man City trio - defender to miss 'three to four weeks'

Jack Walker

Yet another injury setback put somewhat of a grey cloud over Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal this weekend, with Pep Guardiola providing key updates on missing personnel.

French defensive duo Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy missed out on their side's return to Premier League action through injury, with the pair all too familiar with spending time on the Manchester City treatment table.

Fortunately for City, defensive lynchpin Aymeric Laporte is not expected to be out for long, with Pep Guardiola expecting his star man to be out for "maybe one week". However, the same cannot be said for Benjamin Mendy, with the Manchester City manager confirming his absence for the next "three or four weeks".

Image placeholder title
(FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

One positive for the Citizens on the injury front was the return of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and most importantly, Sergio Aguero. Raheem Sterling also got right back into action, despite pulling out of international duty with England after a 'niggle' picked up in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Leeds.

Since Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury in the opening fixture of the season against Wolves, Manchester City have struggled to find their cutting edge up top, and while the all signs pointed to a speedy return for the Brazilian, Pep Guardiola has provided information to the contrary.

"Jesus will be out for some more months. He has a big problem, at the front of the leg. We have to be calm and cautious with him. He is not training."

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-man-city (3)

Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne was another notable absence from the Manchester City squad after he too sustained an injury while on international duty. 

While there is no certain timeframe for the Belgian's return, he is expected to be sidelined for no longer than a month, with the Manchester City treatment room now about as busy as Piccadilly Station. Perhaps it is time that the physios fit a revolving door, such is the speed at which players seem to be bouncing on and off the injury table so far this season.

-----

