NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola provides significant update on Kevin De Bruyne's injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the injury scare to key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during Saturday evening's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea - and it's not what Blues fans will want to hear.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the injury scare to key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during Saturday evening's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea - and it's not what Blues fans will want to hear.

The Belgian went down five minutes into the second half at Wembley holding his ankle. The midfielder was then helped off the pitch by the medical staff who took him straight down the tunnel for treatment and an early assessment.

After completing the full 90 minutes during the midweek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund, the 29-year-old was visibly tired, but it was a challenge with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante which caused the pain.

Speaking after the defeat on Saturday, Pep Guardiola has said; "It doesn't look good, he has in pain. We will see."

"Tomorrow we're going to make a test with the doctors but it doesn't look good."

Manchester City have some crucial games coming up in their hunt for the three trophies still on offer - non more sooner than next weekend's Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur, again under the Wembley arch. 

There's also two-legs of a Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon and Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have his key man back ahead of the big games against Mauricio Pochettino's side. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

1001989034
News

Pep Guardiola provides significant update on Kevin De Bruyne's injury

1002166012
News

Man City suffer major injury scare to key player during Chelsea clash

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-17 at 16.22.10
Match Coverage

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez dropped, Zack Steffen in goal! - Manchester City vs Chelsea (Team News)

sipa_32835274
Match Coverage

Early Chelsea team news as two key players ruled out for Man City clash ahead of kick-off

sipa_32933583
Transfer Rumours

Man City had staggering €60M bid rejected by European giants for key player last summer

sipa_32869214
News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals details and conversation of a dinner with Man City's Pep Guardiola

sipa_32418312
News

Early Man City team news as one player confirmed to start vs Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final

sipa_32915913
News

Pep Guardiola credits one key Man City star for club's "incredible years, amount of titles, breaking records"