Pep Guardiola provides significant update on Kevin De Bruyne's injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the injury scare to key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during Saturday evening's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea - and it's not what Blues fans will want to hear.

The Belgian went down five minutes into the second half at Wembley holding his ankle. The midfielder was then helped off the pitch by the medical staff who took him straight down the tunnel for treatment and an early assessment.

After completing the full 90 minutes during the midweek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund, the 29-year-old was visibly tired, but it was a challenge with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante which caused the pain.

Speaking after the defeat on Saturday, Pep Guardiola has said; "It doesn't look good, he has in pain. We will see."

"Tomorrow we're going to make a test with the doctors but it doesn't look good."

Manchester City have some crucial games coming up in their hunt for the three trophies still on offer - non more sooner than next weekend's Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur, again under the Wembley arch.

There's also two-legs of a Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon and Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have his key man back ahead of the big games against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

