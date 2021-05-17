Pep Guardiola Provides Starting Line-Up Hint Ahead of Brighton and Everton Premier League Clashes

Pep Guardiola has announced it will be back to normal goalkeeping duties for Brazilian number one Ederson, ahead of their Premier League clashes against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening and Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazil international was handed a well deserved rest, as third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson was given his Manchester City debut in the 4-3 win at Newcastle last week.

The 35-year-old veteran is a fan favourite and a popular figure in the Manchester City dressing room - and with the Premier League title already assured, Pep Guardiola rewarded the Englishman for all his hard work behind the scenes.

Ederson is only one clean sheet away from securing his third Golden Glove award in just his fourth season at the Etihad Stadium. Currently on 18 clean sheets, the Brazilian's nearest challenger is Chelsea's stopper Edouard Mendy - who is currently on 16 clean sheets for the campaign.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

After his rest on Friday night, it will be normal service resumed for the 27-year-old when he travels to the South Coast on Tuesday night - with the Amex Stadium being the very place he made his Premier League debut back in 2017.

When quizzed on whether Scott Carson - after his world class display - would retain his place in between the sticks for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola simply replied, "Ederson is going to play the next two games."

More press conference coverage is available now on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra