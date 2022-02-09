Pep Guardiola Provides Training Ground Insight on Manchester City's Improvement From Set-Pieces

Manchester City have shown a noticeable upturn in their form from set-pieces this season, and Pep Guardiola offered a training ground insight into just how that has come about.

Following the failure to sign a striker during the last summer transfer window, Manchester City were forced into seeking goals from all aspects of the pitch this season whilst also managing a false-nine system.

One aspect of the club's game that has certainly improved over the last six months has been Manchester City's threat from set-pieces, and the conversion from the club's central defenders and more physical members of the squad.

Speaking during a press conference this week, Pep Guardiola has offered an insight into the development of City's set-pieces while crediting those responsible.

"This is the best season so far for corners and free-kicks, offensively – the best," Guardiola admitted.

“There are two Carlos’ (Carlos Vicens and Carles Planchart) and they are doing an incredible job in this department. They are so consistent and so clear."

“But still I have the feeling we can do better with our set-piece takers. Phil (Foden), Riyad (Mahrez), Kevin (De Bruyne), (Ilkay) Gundogan – we have to improve a little bit to put the ball on the right spot, because I believe we can be dangerous in that position."

Pep Guardiola closed by also crediting the impact of the club's holding midfielders in the improved threat, as he said, “Our central defenders, Rodri and Fernandinho when he plays, we are strong in that department."

Manchester City take on Brentford and Norwich City in back to back Premier League games this week, as they look to maintain their hold on first position in the table, but will be aware of the threat both sides pose.

The latter appear rejuvenated under Dean Smith, while the Bees posed a significant challenge to Manchester City in the reverse fixture earlier this season, as a single Phil Foden goal grabbed the three points in London.

