Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Oleksandr Zinchenko Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Oleksandr Zinchenko, amid the ongoing invasion of his native Ukraine by Russia.

It has been around 48 hours since Russia began their invasion of Ukraine, and those around the world are hearing and seeing horrifying footage shared on social media from all over the country. 

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is often the country's national team captain and has been very vocal in recent days about the escalating situation, most recently attending a vigil in Manchester city centre on Thursday evening.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Everton this weekend, Pep Guardiola provided an update on Zinchenko's mental state and availability for the weekend considering ongoing events.

"It's a worry, what we feel with our country where we were born. Killing innocent people, how would you feel. I guess that's how he feels."

"Of course, it's close to him. Of course, he has our support. We have people living every day together, it can happen in the country he was born, he loves, it's attacked from outside. He's tough and knows we are here."

The Catalan boss goes on to say that Oleksandr Zinchenko obviously has the full support of those at Manchester City, in what many will understand must be a hugely distressing time for the 25-year-old.

"We spoke all of this, I spoke with him. Everyone, the friends," Pep Guardiola said.

"These are the headlines all around the world, it's a concern. Aleks is incredibly strong, a really brilliant guy. Of course, it's not easy but today and yesterday in training he was brilliant. He's ready to play in case he has to play."

The situation in Ukraine is a distressing one for everyone, with people all around the world showing their support in recent days. 

Pep Guardiola continued to ask, "What would you do if someone abroad attacked the UK? It's how he feels."

"What happened in Yugoslavia, no-one did anything. Around the world there are many wars, it's a pity. Innocent people will die when they just want to live in peace."

"All around the world you want a house, to sleep well, food on the table, movies, food, someone to love. When you are not involved, they attack your country and it should be complicated to arrive at this point."

"Always innocent people pay the terrible price, the decisions of one or two people. Still, we don't learn what happened in the past. Right now in Syria, many places. In the end, the strong part always kills the weak ones," the manager concluded.

