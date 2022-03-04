Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Oleksandr Zinchenko Amid Russia's Continuing Invasion of Ukraine

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the mental state of Oleksandr Zinchenko, as Russia continues to invade his homeland of Ukraine.

Day by day, we are seeing more and more distressing images and videos of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While the footballing world continues to show solidarity, it will be no means take anything away from the pain the Ukrainian players are feeling all around the world.

On Tuesday, club captain Fernandinho handed Oleksandr Zinchenko - the Ukrainian national team captain - the armband for Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Peterborough United.

Speaking ahead of his sides crucial clash against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, Pep Guardiola was asked for an update on Zinchenko's condition, as the conflict in his hometown continues to get uglier.

"It's concerning, as long as the war continues it gets worse and worse," the Catalan began. 

Manchester City's players show solidarity with Ukraine 

Oleksandr Zinchenko in Champions League action

"He's involved incredibly in his country doing projects. He knows better than anyone else, he has family there. It's getting worse, this situation is eight, nine days. Unfortunately, it will be longer."

The manager was also asked about his thoughts surrounding the Premier League's pledge for solidarity with the people of Ukraine

"It's important but at the end is just a gesture," Guardiola admitted. 

"All around the world personally and collectively do something. The politicians can avoid these things. It happens because they are complete failures. 

"It happens because they are not able to do it. It happens where innocent people are suffering. It still happens. Nato and European nations are failures."

It is unknown what role Zinchenko will actually play this weekend, however, the courage he has displayed in the past week would suggest he will be ready if Guardiola calls upon him.

