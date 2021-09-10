September 10, 2021
Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Zack Steffen's Covid-19 Recovery and Insight Into Scott Carson Availability

Pep Guardiola says that he has full confidence in third choice goalkeeper Scott Carson, if he is forced to start on Saturday afternoon against Leicester City.
With the news this week that FIFA have punished Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, for refusing to release sSouth American players for World Cup qualifying, Pep Guardiola has been forced to contemplate a matchday without Gabriel Jesus and Ederson.

While, at the moment, it is up in the air on whether or not Premier League clubs could defy FIFA and play their South American stars anyways, Guardiola would still have had to consider his options at goalkeeper in case he is without his, and Brazil's, number one.

And while Manchester City's regular number two choice Zack Steffen has greatly impressed in his limited opportunities, the Blues will also be without the American international due to a positive Covid test. 

"He's (Steffen) in USA. Isolated because of the positive. After ten days and two PCRs will be made he will be back," Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of City's trip to Leicester on Saturday. 

After Steffen, Manchester City could be forced to put 36-year-old Scott Carson in net. 

At the tail end of last season, Carson made his first Premier League appearance in a decade in a 4-3 victory at Newcastle United, and could be set to make his second appearance in a key match at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola says the squad has full faith in keeper.

"About when we'll know is a good question. About the squad, he's in our squad because he's able to play, fully confident (in Carson)," said the City manager.

There is still a chance that Ederson could feature, however, if he doesn't, we could be in for some great entertainment in the form of one of the squad's most beloved figures. 

