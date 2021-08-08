Pep Guardiola Provides Verdict on Samuel Edozie and Cole Palmer Ahead of Premier League Season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken out on the meaning of his side's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Community Shield on Saturday afternoon.

It was a disappointing start to the domestic campaign for the Blues, however manager Pep Guardiola was without a handful of his star players.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, and most of Manchester City’s England contingent did not feature in the matchday squad, as various stars continue to recover from a long summer of international tournaments.

It was a rather lacklustre performance from Pep Guardiola’s men against Leicester on Saturday, with a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty sealing Manchester City’s disappointing fate in the traditional season curtain-raiser.

While some doubt the meaning of the Community Shield, Pep Guardiola revealed what he could take away from the 90 minutes.

"I would have loved to win the game, congratulations Leicester."

"But the performance was really good at this stage of the season, especially in the second half. The young guys played with confidence. Second half, Leicester found it hard to play," Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola will be encouraged by the performance of some of his depth players as the team faces a tough start to the new season - a season getting underway with less than a month’s break for most of Manchester City's players.

Cole Palmer and Samuel Edozie both took big steps in their development by featuring in the starting eleven - and Pep Guardiola was pleased with their output.

“The courage of the young guys Sam [Edozie] and Cole [Palmer] and the control we had - they only had long balls in the second half."

"They are important players. What I like about them - Cole was exceptional all game - but when they lost one ball, they tried and tried again," explained the Manchester City boss in quotes provided by the club.

“In the first half, Pereira won the duels with Sam, because he is a top player, but in the second half Sam was better."

He continued, “They both like to dribble. They were both exceptional on a big stage at Wembley. They were so good. Congratulations to the Academy."

Only time will tell how much of a role the youngsters play this season, however Pep Guardiola will be pleased with the options he has from the City academy.

