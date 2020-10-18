SI.com
Pep Guardiola questioned on controversial incident between Sergio Aguero and match referee

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday evening also witnessed the return of Sergio Aguero to Pep Guardiola’s team. However, a controversial moment involving the Argentine striker and assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis grabbed the attention of social media midway through the first-half.

Pep Guardiola insisted after the game that Aguero is ‘one of the nicest people’ he knows and that the spectators should not ‘look for problems’ in this particular situation. Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying:

"Come on, guys. Sergio is the nicest person I have ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not in this one."

manchester-city-v-arsenal-premier-league-2 copy 9
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola also believes that the win over Arsenal will have a positive impact on the Manchester City player’s mentality. The Catalan coach believes that it is difficult to put on winning performances one after another, especially during such tightly congested period of fixtures.

"Winning games help to win games. We started really well against Wolves, we had a big blow against Leicester when we gave away three penalties after starting so well, and at Leeds, we played a good 30 minutes, the last 10-15 as well, but we are still not there, we have not played 90 really well."

manchester-city-v-arsenal-premier-league (1)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"We didn't have preparation, Liverpool and Arsenal started three weeks before us, and we had three guys who had Covid and Bernardo injured. With the position we have, it is important to win games. Now [Aymeric] Laporte is out again, [Benjamin] Mendy again, Kevin [De Bruyne] again. We cannot be 90 minutes in the top level, but we did it."

Manchester City were grateful for Raheem Sterling’s early goal that ultimately helped the team in taking the lead at the Etihad Stadium, in what was a tightly contested clash between the two sides. Pep Guardiola will hope to see his team maintaining this attitude towards the big games that are now awaiting his men over the course of the next two months. 

