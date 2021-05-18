Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola Questioned On Man City Interest in Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

Pep Guardiola has been questioned on possible interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane for the first time since the England international reportedly reiterated a desire to leave the London club this summer.
Author:
Publish date:

Sky Sports have reported that Manchester City are one of three English clubs to have reached out to Harry Kane’s representatives CK66, with the Blues expected to be in the market for a forward this summer in order to replace the departing Sergio Aguero.

Since news broke on Monday that Spurs and England forward Harry Kane had told his current club that he wants to leave the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this summer, numerous reports have linked the 27 year-old with a move to the Etihad.

On Tuesday, The Mirror reported that Harry Kane had set his sights on a move to the Premier League Champions, while journalists at The Athletic claimed that the England striker was understood to be the clubs first choice striker target.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

However, speaking after the Blues suffered their sixth league defeat of the season on Tuesday night - after a frustrating 3-2 loss to Brighton on the South coast - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quick to move on from questions linking Kane to the Noerth-West

In his post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola said to the media, “Next question. He's a Tottenham player, please," when asked about the reports surrounding Harry Kane.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1002617342
News

Man City Star Ederson Wins Premier League Golden Glove Award, Following Kelechi Iheanacho Strike vs Chelsea

1002331576 (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Questioned On Man City Interest in Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

1002734281
News

What Pep Guardiola Had To Say About Joao Cancelo's Red Card In Brighton Clash

1002733611
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Update on Man City Star Following Knock Against Brighton

1002734538
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Brighton 3-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

sipa_32552149
News

"I Respect You Opinion But Why Is This A Top Side?" - What Pep Guardiola Has Said To BT Sport Ahead of Brighton vs Man City

1002552469
News

Man City Provide Injury Updates On Three Key Players

WhatsApp Image 2021-05-18 at 17.53.27
Match Coverage

Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez All Return! - Brighton And Hove Albion Vs Man City (Team News)