Pep Guardiola has been questioned on possible interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane for the first time since the England international reportedly reiterated a desire to leave the London club this summer.

Sky Sports have reported that Manchester City are one of three English clubs to have reached out to Harry Kane’s representatives CK66, with the Blues expected to be in the market for a forward this summer in order to replace the departing Sergio Aguero.

Since news broke on Monday that Spurs and England forward Harry Kane had told his current club that he wants to leave the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this summer, numerous reports have linked the 27 year-old with a move to the Etihad.

On Tuesday, The Mirror reported that Harry Kane had set his sights on a move to the Premier League Champions, while journalists at The Athletic claimed that the England striker was understood to be the clubs first choice striker target.

However, speaking after the Blues suffered their sixth league defeat of the season on Tuesday night - after a frustrating 3-2 loss to Brighton on the South coast - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quick to move on from questions linking Kane to the Noerth-West

In his post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola said to the media, “Next question. He's a Tottenham player, please," when asked about the reports surrounding Harry Kane.

