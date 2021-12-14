Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Raves About 23-Year Old MLS Striker in New Interview - Claims He is 'Ready' For European Football

    Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on New York City striker Valentin Castellanos, tipping the Argentine as being ready to make “the next big step” to European football.
    City Football Group's MLS club New York City FC beat the Portland Timbers to lift the 2021 MLS Cup in dramatic fashion, after winning in a penalty shoot-out that came from a Timbers equaliser with just seven seconds of normal time remaining.

    NYCFC joined Manchester City (Premier League), Mumbai City FC (Indian Super League), and Melbourne City (Australian A League) as the four reigning champions of their country’s top-flight leagues for the City Football Group.

    But Pep Guardiola had reserved special praise for New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos in a press conference ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League match against Leeds on Tuesday night.

    I think he’s a guy who will do the next big step in Europe”, Pep Guardiola said.

    The Catalan boss further elaborated on Castellanos’ potential, explaining, “What I saw when the scouting department talked to me and Domenec Torrent (former Manchester City assistant and NYCFC manager) when I was there and Dom was there - we talked about him."

    Guardiola continued, "I know he has the quality and I think he is ready to make the step to Europe, we will see where.”

    Valentin Castellanos opened the scoring in the MLS Cup final in the 41st minute and scored the crucial first penalty in the shoot-out for NYCFC.

    But this wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for the Argentine striker, who won the MLS Golden Boot this season, with 22 goals and eight assists to his name.

    At 23 years of age, Castellanos may well be set to make his inroads into European football and if one of the game’s greatest ever managers in Pep Guardiola can vouch for his talent, we may be on the brink of witnessing a special footballer.

