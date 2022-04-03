Pep Guardiola Raves About Impactful Manchester City Duo After Burnley Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan after his side's crucial 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Apart from Manchester City’s dominance in their 2-0 win against Burnley, two of the biggest takeaways from the result were the impressive performances of Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan.

While the pair have struggled to nail down places in the Sky Blues' starting XI this term, the pair returned from international duty with a spring in their step.

IMAGO / Sportimage Sterling was sublime for England in a friendly against Ivory Coast in the international break as he was named captain on the night, and entered this fixture in high spirits with two assists and a Man of the Match display at Turf Moor. IMAGO / Sportimage The German midfielder returned from his bright showings against Israel and the Netherlands in style as well, getting on the end of Sterling’s cut-back with a well-taken finish as he ran the show in the middle of the park. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking after the contest, Pep Guardiola was complimentary about the duo, initially detailing how brilliant City’s number seven was against Burnley.

“When Raheem Sterling comes back from the (England) national team, he is full of confidence. The numbers, and he is never injured, like Riyad Mahrez, so they play consistently," the Manchester City manager said.

"You see how today how decisive he (Sterling) was in all the actions, and the assists and he creates one-twos on the right side. I have a feeling he's arriving in a really good moment.”

The Catalan boss also went on to give his thoughts on Ilkay Gundogan overtaking Mesut Ozil to become the highest-scoring German player in Premier League history after his strike against Burnley to make it two for City.

Guardiola said: “Wow! He (Gundogan) is an exceptional human being first. So intelligent, you can talk with him about everything, and it’s nice to have players like him.

"I’m so glad, happy he (Gundogan) could make this record. I think it’s important, it means the consistency. He has done it without the first season (2016/17), when his ACL was injured and he could not play all season.”

As Manchester City enter a season-defining period with games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice apiece, this is the perfect opportunity for the duo to prove why they should be nailed-on starters till the end of the campaign.

