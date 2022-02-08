Pep Guardiola Raves About Julian Alvarez's 'Hungry' Mentality That Can 'Refresh' the Manchester City Team

Pep Guardiola has discussed his thoughts on Manchester City's latest signing Julian Alvarez and his 'hungry' mentality.

Ever since Julian Alvarez’s official announcement, Manchester City fans have found a host of reasons to be over the moon about their latest recruit, and rightfully so.

First and foremost, the Argentinian is one of the most highly-rated up-and-coming strikers in the world, and to add to that, a certain Sergio Agüero sang the youngster’s praises on his recent Twitch stream.

However, there may be yet another factor that adds to the fanbase’s excitement.

Speaking to the club's official website after his side’s recent 4-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola was discussing Julian Alvarez’s mentality.

“He is hungry. At that age, it is so nice to have. It can refresh so many things in a team when you have that,” he revealed.

This is not the first time that the Manchester City boss has praised the club’s brand-new addition, describing the player as one with ‘incredible abilities’ recently.

It is an encouraging sign of things to come that Guardiola is a fan of the player’s mentality, as he has always insisted on players being extremely driven and switched on above all else.

A perfect example of this theory is Fabian Delph becoming a regular starter in the side during the ‘Centurions’ season - a player who was not as technically gifted as the rest of his teammates, but emerged as one of the most vocal leaders within the squad.

With Julian Alvarez possessing all the talent in the world, an elite mentality under one of the best coaches in the world will take him a long way at Manchester City.

