Pep Guardiola raves about Liam Delap’s Man City debut, gives verdict on Zack Steffan

Manchester City picked up a scrappy 2-1 victory over Bournemouth to continue their 18-match winning streak in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night. But manager Pep Guardiola was impressed with the young stars on show, namely Liam Delap and Zack Steffen.

Liam Delap made his first-team debut and scored a fantastic goal to mark his presence. Phil Foden bagged a goal and an assist himself that allowed Manchester City to get the better of their opponents. Tommy Doyle was also one of the players who massively impressed with composure throughout the game.

With several of his first-team players - including Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, and Joao Cancelo - out through injury, Pep Guardiola was reliant on academy players. It is fair to say that he wasn't let down by the up and coming stars of the future.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola spoke about Liam Delap's performance and hailed the teenage striker for his physicality, as well as his finishing abilities. The Manchester City manager also pointed out that Delap now has to 'stay calm and keep working'. Discussing the 17-year-old striker's overall game, Guardiola said:

"He's a different striker to what we have in terms of physicality. We see in training how good a finisher he is. Now he has to be calm and keep working. We are delighted with his performance - he played really well."

Tonight's match also saw Zack Steffen make his debut for Manchester City as he replaced Ederson. Although he conceded a goal, Pep Guardiola believed that there's not much that he could have done - with the shot defended poorly by those in front of the US international. The Catalan manager was happy that Steffen stepped up after that moment and calmly took the right decisions to stop counter-attacks that showed promise for the Cherries.

"Well the goal we conceded was almost unstoppable. We didn't defend the shot properly. After, he saved on a counter-attack. He was calm. He was safe. He gave a good performance."

Manchester City will now face Burnley in the next round of the Carabao Cup, but before that, they have a crucial Premier League fixture ahead of them as they prepare for their match against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

