Pep Guardiola Raves About One Man City Star Following West Ham Defeat in Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Manchester City's rising midfielder Cole Palmer, following defeat to West Ham on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

City's hopes of claiming the Carabao Cup for the fifth successive year were ended, as David Moyes' side edged them in a nerve-wracking contest that saw the hosts defeat the Premier League champions on penalties.

Despite dominating possession, City failed to find the back of the net while the Hammers tested Pep Guardiola's side after gaining momentum shortly after the half-time interval.

However, teenage talent Cole Palmer - who netted his first Champions League goal in City's 5-1 drubbing of Club Brugge last week, impressed in attack.

READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

Following defeat against West Ham, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola delivered his verdict on the performance and how Cole Palmer fared on what was a big night in the midfielder's young senior career.

The Catalan boss said, "Cole Palmer was excellent, creating chances in the first-half. We played a tough side (West Ham), and when you arrive at the penalties, anything can happen."

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho were among those who returned to the line-up after being benched at the weekend against Brighton, with Kyle Walker being the only player named in the starting XI who made the line-up at the Amex Stadium.

READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

With the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus on the bench, Manchester City failed to slice open the Hammers' backline - largely down to some quality pieces of defending from Moyes' men.

After neither side was able to break the deadlock during 90 minutes, it came down to penalties, where West Ham were perfect while an early miss from Foden saw the hosts enter the quarter-finals.

Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra