Pep Guardiola Reacts to Burnley's Sacking of Sean Dyche Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

Pep Guardiola has highlighted the 'incredible job' done by Sean Dyche after he was asked to give his thoughts on Burnley's decision to sack him.

Aside from the fact that his teams play a sumptuous brand of football and his enviable trophy haul, Pep Guardiola’s respect for his fellow professionals is also one of his standout traits.

The Catalan has previously showered praise on his peers ahead of Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool, as he lauded Jurgen Klopp’s impact on the game by stating that ‘he makes world football a better place to live in.’

As his side prepare to lock horns against the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon, the 51-year-old paid tribute to Sean Dyche, after the news about Burnley’s decision to show him the door.

IMAGO / PA Images “Well, first, it is a surprise. He is the longest manager in the last decade and he did an incredible job at Burnley," Guardiola began. IMAGO / PA Images "We had a really good relation, it was so intense in the game and I wish him, of course, all the best in the future."

IMAGO / PA Images With Dyche’s departure from Turf Moor, Guardiola has now become the second longest-serving manager in the Premier League (five years and 288 days), only behind Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp (six years and 189 days).



This statistic is particularly impressive as the popular belief during the two-time Champions League-winning coach’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 was that he would stay at City for four years at the most.

Spending four years at Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich, it seemed like bidding adieu to City in favour of a Serie A job or international football was written in the stars.

However, the news about Dyche’s sacking has also indirectly highlighted the fact that Guardiola has stayed in the blue side of Manchester longer than any other club he has managed in his career so far.

Fast forward to the present day, the Catalan is now on the hunt for another collection of accolades to add to his already extremely decorated cabinet - a potential historic treble.

