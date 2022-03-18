Pep Guardiola Reacts to Champions League Draw With Manchester City Facing Atletico Madrid

Pep Guardiola has reacted to Friday's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw, with Manchester City discovering their potential pathway to May's final in Paris, France.

Manchester City, who beat Sporting CP 5-0 to ensure their spot in the Champions League quarter-final for a fifth successive season, found out on Friday that they will face Atletico Madrid in the next round of the competition.

Atletico beat City's local rivals Manchester United in the first knockout round, with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Ralf Ragnick's troubled Reds.

City are set to welcome the La Liga heavyweights to the Etihad Stadium in the first-leg on Tuesday 5th April, and will then travel to the Spanish capital for the second-leg on Wednesday 13th April.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Southampton in the Emirates FA Cup, Pep Guardiola provided his reaction to the Champions League draw, with the Sky Blues set to face Diego Simeone's side after the international break.

IMAGO / PA Images "What can I say?" Guardiola paused. "They went through an incredibly tough group stage and against [Manchester] United over 180 minutes they were better, the game in Madrid fantastic first half. Is a team, they are what they are.

IMAGO / PA Images Guardiola's side, who suffered defeat in the final last season, also discovered their potential pathway to this season's showpiece event in Paris.



Should the Blues beat Atletico then they would face either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semi-finals, a potential repeat of last year's all-English final in Portugal.

"Lots of work vs Atletico [Madrid] to think about the next stage," was Guardiola's response to a possible semi-final showdown with Thomas Tuchel's side.

City have never played Atletico Madrid competitively, but have beaten Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea twice in the Premier League already this season, while Real Madrid were beaten 4-2 by the Blues in 2020.

That result sent Guardiola's side through to the quarter-final, where they were beaten by Lyon in a knockout-style tournament in Portugal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube