How Pep Guardiola reacted to reaching the Champions League final with Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed his pride in completing the club’s first ever Champions League final birth on Tuesday.

The Blues' boss acknowledged his players who did not end up making an appearance in the sides semi-final clinching 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. However, Guardiola stated his delight for the whole squad, claiming that they all play a part, on and off the pitch.

"For all of us, the club. Incredibly proud," Guardiola told BT Sport after the game, "My first thoughts always for the players who didn't play today, I know for them it's always so tough."

"They deserve to play but everyone makes their contribution in this Champions League season. Now is the time to enjoy it. One step to the Premier League and have 2/3 weeks to prepare for the final.”

Half-time adjustments were the key to success, according to the boss. In both legs of the tie, Manchester City found themselves under pressure in the first half, then almost untouchable in the second.

"They put a lot of players in the middle with Verratti, Paredes, Herrera, and Neymar and Di Maria as well. When you jump they find behind you and they run we struggle a lot to high press in the first half,” he said.

"We adjusted at half time. We jump much better, regain the ball quicker. Today was fantastic the way we played, aggregate 4-1. A team like knockout Barcelona and Bayern Munich means a lot. Now is time to celebrate."

Goalkeeper Ederson was at the heart of the opening goal with one of his trademark pinpoint long balls down the touchline, and Guardiola hailed his shot stopper for that impressive distribution.

"It's not the first time Eddy has this quality. He is a goalkeeper who has this vision and quality to pass. He's the guy in our team who for the long balls is the best we have. Aleks was so clever to do it and finish it.”

The Catalan boss was also quick to acknowledge his opponent’s grit, and applauded them for their competitive spirit.

"They [PSG] are huge competitors. They were runners up last year and in the French league win every year the league is a team built with the mentality to be huge competitors. They fought until the end, Verratti is a big example, Paredes, Neymar. All of them.”

“But we were so composed. We suffered together, defended inside really well, and we did it. We are in the final of the Champions League, nice words."

