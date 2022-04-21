Pep Guardiola Reacts to Reaching Major Landmark Ahead of Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger

Pep Guardiola gave a humorous response to discovering that he had reached 250 wins as Manchester City boss, after his side's 3-0 victory against Brighton.

While there was no shortage of skeptics about how Pep Guardiola’s possession-based style of play would translate amongst the hustle and bustle of the Premier League, it is safe to say that the Catalan has emphatically put every doubt to bed.

Not only has the Sky Blues boss’ side won a staggering three out of the previous four Premier League titles, but two of his sides rank first and third for teams with the highest points tallies in the history of the division.

After all, Guardiola’s title-winning team in the 2017/18 campaign became the first team in English top-flight history to amass an incredible 100 points and followed it up by a 98-point campaign - where City also won an unprecedented domestic treble.

After reaching his 250th win in all competitions as City boss, with his side beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in their latest league encounter, Pep Guardiola reacted to accomplishing the milestone.

IMAGO / News Images “Yeah, I won a lot,” he briefly commented. What makes the Catalan boss’ achievement even more astounding is that he has accomplished the milestone faster than any other manager in English top-flight history.

IMAGO / Action Plus Jose Mourinho was previously the quickest manager to reach 250 victories, reaching the landmark in 396 games before the 51-year-old eclipsed his former competitor by achieving the same feat in 344 games.



Aside from the former Chelsea boss, Guardiola has beaten an esteemed list of managers to the achievement such as Kenny Dalglish, Arsene Wenger, and Don Revie.

In addition, it also must be said that the former Barcelona tactician reached the milestone in what was a crucial game in the context of City’s title aspirations, as his side bit back after a frustrating first half to reclaim top spot against a well-drilled Brighton side.

While Guardiola will be honoured by his latest achievement, it is likely that he is even more delighted with City’s victory on Wednesday.

