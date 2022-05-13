Pep Guardiola Reacts to Sergio Aguero's Manchester City Statue

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that a statue to honour club legend Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium is 'more than deserved', with the Argentine an 'icon of the club'.

To commemorate the ten-year anniversary of the iconic ‘93:20’ moment of 2012, a statue of Sergio Aguero was unveiled outside of the Etihad Stadium on Friday morning.

The Argentine legend's strike is largely recognised as the greatest moment in Premier League history, as his last-gasp goal against Queens Park Rangers in the 2011/12 season ended Manchester City’s 44-year wait for a title triumph in the most dramatic fashion.

As a result, it is only right that Andy Scott - the sculptor behind the statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva placed outside the Etihad Stadium - has used the unforgettable image of Sergio Aguero wheeling away in celebration while clenching his Manchester City shirt, after etching his name into the history books.

"More than deserved, a great honour for Sergio (Aguero) and his family. An icon of this club, of course with a great anniversary of the goal he scored in 93 minutes. Not just for that, for all his career here", he commented. It is no surprise to see the Catalan boss express his delight at the statue honouring the Argentine international, as his famous tearful interview reacting to Sergio Aguero's exit from the blue side of Manchester highlighted just how highly he regarded the club legend.

Pep Guardiola was also asked about whether he had seen the former Sky Blues marksman’s iconic strike in 2012.

“I was in Barcelona, I don't know (if the same could happen this season). It can happen, it would be incomparable, the first time is always the special time."

Pep Guardiola continued, "Arriving in that moment is who you are. We need four points to be champions, win at West Ham will be almost done. It was in Wolves, we perform incredibly well, we have to do it again.”

Ultimately, Pep Guardiola shares the unanimous view of the entire Manchester City fanbase about the fact that a legend of the stature of Sergio Aguero deserves a statue, for his incredible winner in 2012 and the countless moments of magic he produced for years to come.

