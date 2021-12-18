Pep Guardiola Receives Award for Man City's 7-0 Win Against Leeds United

Pep Guardiola has been named as the recipient of the LMA Performance of the week award, following Manchester City’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United mid-week.

Life is good if you’re a Manchester City fan.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently sitting one point clear at the top of the Premier League table, while also having qualified for the Champions League last-16 with a game to spare.

Add to that the devastating 7-0 victory over Leeds United earlier this week, and it’s certainly all smiles in and around the Etihad Stadium at present.

As per confirmation from Manchester City, their remarkable display on Tuesday night has seen Pep Guardiola rewarded with the LMA (League Manager’s Association) Performance of the Week award.

The LMA panel includes panellists such as LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Paul Ince, Joe Royle, Dave Bassett, Barry Fry and Rachel Yankey - a distinguished panel that has managed over 6,500 competitive fixtures in professional football between them.

Pep Guardiola was the recipient of this honour in September, when Manchester City dominated Chelsea in a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in style.

With goals from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones, Nathan Ake and a Kevin De Bruyne brace, the Premier League champions battered Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds - a side they had failed to beat since their return to the top-flight.

On the day, Foden scored the 500th league goal of the Pep Guardiola era, which gave the Catalan coach the record of managing a team that has scored 500 Premier League goals in the fewest games (207 matches) - overtaking Jürgen Klopp’s milestone of 234 matches.

In addition, this was the Sky Blues’ 33rd win in 2021 - equalling Liverpool’s record in 1982 for the most victories by any English team in a calendar year.

