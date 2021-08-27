August 27, 2021
Pep Guardiola Reflects on Man City Pursuit of Harry Kane Following Tottenham Stay Confirmation

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has opened up about Manchester City's failed pursuit of Harry Kane ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.
It was confirmed on Wednesday that Kane will be staying at Tottenham after a long summer of speculation linking him with a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium.

After spending a large chunk of the 2020/21 campaign without a senior striker available for selection, City were in the market to find a suitable replacement for Sergio Agüero, who left to sign for Barcelona in June.

Some reports suggested that the valuation of the striker between the two clubs featured a gap of nearly £50 million, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wanting a minimum of £150 million to consider cashing in on the England captain, who has three years left on his contract.

However, according to Guardiola, City did everything in their power to try and broker a deal for the 28-year-old, who was desperate to seal an exit from Tottenham before the start of the new campaign.

"The club (City) did absolutely everything (to sign Kane). We didn't talk with Tottenham - not even one offer, because they didn't want to negotiate," said the Catalan boss ahead of his side's tie against Arsenal at the weekend, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

"When one team doesn't want to negotiate, there is nothing to say. It's understandable, Tottenham didn't want to talk, so we didn't talk.

"The moment they (Tottenham) open the door, maybe it (would've) happened. Maybe they say that they want £200 million - that isn't going to happen, we don't have it (that sort of money).

"We (City) tried to open the door to negotiate, but the big master of negotiations Daniel Levy knows everything, we couldn't do it. Maybe I'd do the same, having Harry Kane in my team.

"He's a Tottenham player, and I wish him the best in the last years of his career - doing well in London."

Guardiola could now face the prospect of going into the new season without a recognised striker in the first-team squad. 

You can read all of Pep Guardiola's pre-match comments here

