Pep Guardiola Reflects On Man City's Champions League Final Loss to Chelsea Three Months On

Pep Guardiola has described Manchester City’s 2020/21 season as an “incredible achievement,” as his squad prepare to defend their Premier League crown.

The Blues ended their last campaign on a bittersweet note after defeats to Chelsea in both the FA Cup semi-final and Champions League final dashed their hopes of a famous quadruple.

Manchester City suffered an agonising 1-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side in Portugal, after successfully overcoming Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain to reach the club's first Champions League final.

The European final defeat came during what Pep Guardiola has described as an “exceptional season,” as the Blues recovered from their worst start to a league campaign in over a decade, to win the Premier League title by 12 points.

The Blues begin the defence of their title on Sunday, when they head to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur, in the first of several away matches against some of the league’s top teams.

But when asked to reflect on last season during his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola revealed that he congratulated his squad for their achievements on Thursday.

“Yesterday I congratulated the team for what they have done and we will remember for many years,” said the manager, as he prepares for the start of the new campaign this weekend.

Discussing last years Premier League title and League Cup victory, Guardiola said, “It was unbelievable, great an exceptional season. Disappointed to lose the final but after two days it was an incredible achievement."

“We had so few injuries thanks to the medical department and the players. One of the best seasons I've lived in my life so far. Really good for many reasons”

