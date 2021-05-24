Pep Guardiola Reflects on Sergio Aguero With Tears During Interview

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was overcome with emotion while speaking about Sergio Aguero's impact at the club shortly after the Argentine scored two goals in his final game at the Etihad Stadium.

While the Argentine striker has not been a regular starter this season due to recurring lower body injuries, Guardiola was quick to remind us all that Aguero is a special person, and special player in the history of Manchester City.

“We love him so much. He’s a special person for all of us. We can’t replace him," Guardiola told Sky Sports through a stream of tears.

Sergio Aguero came into the final Premier League match of the season midway through the second half, and in the same fashion that he began his Manchester City career, he ended it dramatically.

The 32-year-old stabbed home a spectacular solo goal only a few minutes before heading in a second on the evening, making himself the Premier League's all time goal scorer for one club, with 184 league goals in Manchester City colours.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden confirmed that the squad had clear intentions to send Sergio Aguero off on a high note.

“We spoke about finishing on a high for Sergio, I’m just happy for him to come and score and we know what he means for the fans," Foden said to Sky Sports.

“I was a ballboy watching him score many goals. It’s the hardest job in football to score goals and he’s done it I don't know how many seasons."

“He’s going to be sadly missed and I wish him the best."

