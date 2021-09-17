Pep Guardiola Refuses To Apologise Amid Backlash from Man City Supporters

Pep Guardiola has refused to apologise to a section of Manchester City fans, after he received widespread backlash to his comments regarding the attendance at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Blues, who began their 2021/22 Champions League campaign with a thrilling 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, are now preparing to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

However, much of the pre-match discussion has been around the attendance at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, after Pep Guardiola became embroiled in a battle with a section of City supporters after his comments in midweek.

Following the victory against RB Leipzig, which was attended by 38,062 people, Pep Guardiola said, "I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday.”

"We will need the people next Saturday, please, because we will be tired. I invite all our people to come next Saturday, 3pm, and watch the game."

The Catalan manager has since found himself in hot water with a number of Manchester City supporters, including Kevin Parker - Manchester City's Official Supporters Club Representative.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Thursday, Parker hit back at Pep Guardiola, as he said, "He's absolutely the best coach in the world but, in the nicest possible way, I think maybe he should stick to that."

Pep Guardiola has since refused to apologise for what he said on Wednesday night after the Champions League clash, and has suggested that his comments had been misinterpreted.

Asked on Friday about his comments, Pep Guardiola said, "Did I say after the game that i was disappointed that the stadium was not full? An interpretation is an interpretation. I am not going to apologise for what I said."

"It's not the first time I said in my career, I said at Barcelona and Bayern, when we played a tough game like Leipzig was and play three games later I know how difficult it is, to ask for us all to it again on Saturday again."

The Catalan manager continued his passionate defence by stating, "What I said was we need the support, it doesn't matter how many people come but I invite them to come and enjoy the game cause we need the support."

"I am entirely grateful for the support that we had against Leipzig, away at home. I always say if guys want to come we will be incredible grateful because I know how difficult the game will be and I know we need our people. I never sit here and ask why people don't come? If you don't come then don't. I will not apologise to him [Kevin Parker]."

