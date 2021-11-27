Pep Guardiola Reiterates View on Potential for Man City Success Without Recognised Striker

Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder that his Manchester City side have the ability to operate with or without a striker, having begun the season without a recognised finisher.

The Premier League champions are challenging on three fronts without the services of a traditional number nine, after clinching top glory largely playing a false-nine system last term.

After failing in their publicised effort to land Harry Kane from Tottenham, Ferran Torres is as close to a striker possessed by Pep Guardiola, who stuck Bernardo Silva down the middle in City's 2-1 win over PSG on Wednesday.

Last weekend, Cole Palmer was given the nod up top by Guardiola, with Ferran Torres out injured and Gabriel Jesus named amongst the substitutes against Everton, where the 19-year-old impressed despite not having a telling impact on the tie.

Previewing his side's upcoming league clash against West Ham, Guardiola doubled down on the fact that though Manchester City have proved that they have it in them to cope with the absence of a striker, the Sky Blues sometimes need a striker to find the net.

"In some games, we need guys to go in the box," said Guardiola, whose side sealed qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League in mid-week thanks to Gabriel Jesus' second-half winner after the coming off the bench.

Guardiola added: "Gabriel (Jesus), look what happened, Gabriel was there to score the goal (against PSG) - sometimes they arrive in the right moment.

"We can play good with a striker as well. If we play with Sergio (Aguero) or Gabriel (Jesus) if he comes short for the ball, we have no striker. Against Everton, (Cole) Palmer played in the nine, and we realised we need more movement in behind."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra